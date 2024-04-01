Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 4,299 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $20,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10.

On Friday, March 15th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.