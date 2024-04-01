Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $202,720.05 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08.

On Monday, February 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Report on RCUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.