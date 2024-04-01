Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells 25,750 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

