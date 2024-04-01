Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Sells C$152,345.67 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

