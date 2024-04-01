Insider Selling: Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Sells 6,642 Shares of Stock

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffery A. Smisek sold 6,642 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $17,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.