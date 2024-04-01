Insider Selling: Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Sells 6,642 Shares of Stock

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffery A. Smisek sold 6,642 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $17,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.
