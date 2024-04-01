Insider Selling: Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Sells 6,642 Shares of Stock

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCHGet Free Report) Director Jeffery A. Smisek sold 6,642 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $17,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

