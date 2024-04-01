Insider Selling: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Sells $1,517,268.67 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,531.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCI Group stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

