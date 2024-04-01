Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on IMKTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

