Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 25th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IMKTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMKTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.