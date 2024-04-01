Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $770,077.22 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LH opened at $218.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

