Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $171,900.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

