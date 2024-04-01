Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $305,750.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $11.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OLMA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

