Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $283,200.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

