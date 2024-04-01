Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells $108,186.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.9 %
Savers Value Village stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.