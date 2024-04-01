Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells $108,186.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.9 %

Savers Value Village stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,147,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Savers Value Village by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Savers Value Village by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

