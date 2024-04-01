Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) COO Sells $219,268.14 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

