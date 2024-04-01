Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $77,285.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $229.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

