Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.33 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $181.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

