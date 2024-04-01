InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $100.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $106.46 on Monday. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.