International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

