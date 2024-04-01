International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

