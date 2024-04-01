Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

IVA has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Inventiva by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

