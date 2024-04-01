Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

