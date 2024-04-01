Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.00

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,888.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 226.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.