Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

