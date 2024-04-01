Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.63. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

