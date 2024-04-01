Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.47

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 1848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

