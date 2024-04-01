Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.