IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 704,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $252.89 on Monday. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

