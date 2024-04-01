iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.18

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.