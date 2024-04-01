iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.18

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares California Muni Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.