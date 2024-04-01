iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

