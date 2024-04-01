iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

