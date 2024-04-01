iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EFRA opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

