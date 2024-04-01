iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EFRA opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $30.94.
