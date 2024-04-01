iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.