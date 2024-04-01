iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 17,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ACWI opened at $110.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

