iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,993 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

