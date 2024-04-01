iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

