iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
