Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

