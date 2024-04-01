Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 1,298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,096.2 days.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $2.58 on Monday. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.