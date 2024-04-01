Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.54. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

