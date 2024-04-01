Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Karooooo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.