Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $109,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $109,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $106,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $242,476. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $34.40 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

KEQU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

