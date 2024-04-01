KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in March

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $100.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.