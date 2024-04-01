Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $252.31 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.15 and a 1 year high of $256.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average of $220.23. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

