Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

