Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 731 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $162.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

