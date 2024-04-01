Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.42 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 0.6 %

LABP stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.12. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

