Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.90.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

