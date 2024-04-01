Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $56.09 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $62,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

