LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $44.51.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingTree
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.