LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 253.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

