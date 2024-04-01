LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 1,620 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $445.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.63. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

