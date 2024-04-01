Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

